BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Short Interest Down 85.3% in November

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,000 shares, a drop of 85.3% from the October 31st total of 2,378,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 913,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:BAESY traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $29.62. The stock had a trading volume of 237,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average of $30.86. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $33.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.3419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 4.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAESY shares. Cheuvreux started coverage on BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,086,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in BAE Systems by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

