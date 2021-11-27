Banano Market Capitalization Tops $18.90 Million (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Banano has a total market cap of $18.90 million and approximately $500,202.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can now be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001731 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00064338 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,971,616 coins and its circulating supply is 1,338,014,361 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

