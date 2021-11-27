Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Short Interest Down 88.4% in November

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 501,600 shares, a drop of 88.4% from the October 31st total of 4,334,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 85.0 days.

Shares of BNDSF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.68. 7,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,102. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72. Banco de Sabadell has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $0.88.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BNDSF. Morgan Stanley lowered Banco de Sabadell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco de Sabadell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.