Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Short Interest Down 81.8% in November

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of BKHYY traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.89. 319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average of $43.66. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a one year low of $32.41 and a one year high of $50.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKHYY shares. Barclays upgraded Bank Hapoalim B.M. to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from 33.00 to 34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

