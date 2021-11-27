Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Cut by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,162 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,794,851,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.17 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.39. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The firm has a market cap of $374.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

