Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 13,482 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,509 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.10% of Digital Turbine worth $7,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APPS. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Digital Turbine by 9.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 33.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $54.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.15 and a 200 day moving average of $66.93. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.13.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

