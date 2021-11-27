Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 15,527 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,388 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,527 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.07% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $7,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 619.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,116 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average of $26.83. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEVI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 39,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $973,046.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,484 shares of company stock valued at $5,156,608 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

