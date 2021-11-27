Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 702,395 Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) by 35,928.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702,395 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.49% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI worth $7,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 46.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the first quarter worth about $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the second quarter worth about $510,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPOF stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $17.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

