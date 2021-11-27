Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 78,039 Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) by 116.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,039 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.66% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF worth $7,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 52.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,415,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $39.96 and a 52-week high of $57.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.91.

