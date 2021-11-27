Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,755 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.44% of Compass Diversified worth $7,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,111,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,349,000 after acquiring an additional 264,996 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,451,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,597,000 after acquiring an additional 26,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after acquiring an additional 83,084 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,837,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 62,230 shares during the last quarter. 33.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

In related news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 5,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.51 per share, with a total value of $137,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy bought 3,164 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $89,161.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CODI shares. TheStreet upgraded Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE CODI opened at $30.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.71. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $32.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.81.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $488.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.11 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.