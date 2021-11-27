Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) by 173.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,404 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.28% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. worth $7,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MYTE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management raised its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 168,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.14. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $36.25.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $195.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.65 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MYTE. Bank of America raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

