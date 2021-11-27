Bank of America Corp DE Buys 56,428 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 80.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,428 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.31% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $7,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 160.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,528,000 after acquiring an additional 226,835 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 129,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 19,067 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 17,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,139,000.

KXI opened at $61.61 on Friday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.52 and a 200 day moving average of $61.69.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

