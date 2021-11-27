Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Holdings in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 719,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.50% of Virtuoso Acquisition worth $7,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

VOSO opened at $14.51 on Friday. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

