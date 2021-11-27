Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,427 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.65% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $7,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth $126,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 375,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,899,000 after acquiring an additional 20,971 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares during the period.

Shares of IPAC stock opened at $64.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.03 and a 200 day moving average of $67.08. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $61.70 and a 52 week high of $70.41.

