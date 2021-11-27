Bank of America Corp DE Has $7.14 Million Holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in WPP were worth $7,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in WPP by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in WPP by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in WPP by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in WPP by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in WPP by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WPP. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

NYSE WPP opened at $70.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.62. WPP plc has a twelve month low of $48.14 and a twelve month high of $75.51.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

