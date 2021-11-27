Bank of America Corp DE Has $7.17 Million Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129,075 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.21% of Simply Good Foods worth $7,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 503.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 22.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 16,855 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 651.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 125.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 255,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,326,000 after buying an additional 142,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 11.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,079,000 after buying an additional 75,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 13,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $475,507.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 118,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $4,716,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 437,351 shares of company stock worth $16,708,947. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.15.

SMPL opened at $37.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average of $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.63. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $41.35.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.95 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simply Good Foods Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

