Bank of America Corp DE Has $7.29 Million Stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,429 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.34% of SkyWest worth $7,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,467,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,270,000 after purchasing an additional 410,290 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 437.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 39.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 20,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,735,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $41.06 on Friday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.74.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $744.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SkyWest news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $689,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

