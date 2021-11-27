Bank of America Corp DE Has $7.32 Million Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,752 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.19% of Papa John’s International worth $7,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $532,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $1,668,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PZZA. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.60.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $128.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.90. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.41 and a 12 month high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.46%.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

