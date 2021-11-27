Bank of America Corp DE Has $7.40 Million Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,369 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.19% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $7,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,407.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 649.0% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $89,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $56.33 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $55.78 and a 52 week high of $58.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.88.

