Bank of America Corp DE Has $7.42 Million Stock Holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 206.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,238 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.14% of 51job worth $7,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in 51job by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after buying an additional 15,751 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in 51job during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 51job during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,555,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in 51job during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, QVT Financial LP raised its holdings in 51job by 526.0% during the 2nd quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 181,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,119,000 after purchasing an additional 152,552 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

51job stock opened at $54.19 on Friday. 51job, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.41 and a 52-week high of $79.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.62.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $170.17 million during the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 7.65%. Equities research analysts expect that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

