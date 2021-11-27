Bank of America Corp DE Has $7.47 Million Stake in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,027,394 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,812 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.52% of Gevo worth $7,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Gevo by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,374,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,043,000 after buying an additional 5,026,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 297.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,894,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 12.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,453,910 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gevo by 103.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,513 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Gevo by 437.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,907,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GEVO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Gevo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $411,554.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $5.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69. Gevo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 3.11.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Gevo had a negative net margin of 5,113.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

