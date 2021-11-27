Bank of America Corp DE Has $7.49 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,264 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.69% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $7,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,360,000 after acquiring an additional 684,314 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter worth $270,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 170.1% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,045,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,659,000 after buying an additional 1,288,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 361.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 133,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

EWH opened at $23.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $28.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.75.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

