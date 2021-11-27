Bank of America Corp DE Has $7.59 Million Stake in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 523,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,320 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.06% of Absolute Software worth $7,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Absolute Software by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the first quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Absolute Software in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

ABST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Absolute Software in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Absolute Software stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50. Absolute Software Co. has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.89 million, a PE ratio of -69.15 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is currently -199.98%.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

