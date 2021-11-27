Bank of America Corp DE Has $7.66 Million Stock Holdings in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 179.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,822 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.07% of Lightspeed POS worth $7,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSPD. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. 53.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of LSPD opened at $54.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.54. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $130.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.53.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LSPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.