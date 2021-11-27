Bank of America Corp DE Has $7.71 Million Stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,484 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.19% of LGI Homes worth $7,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 23.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,358,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,886,000 after purchasing an additional 448,649 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in LGI Homes by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 991,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,577,000 after purchasing an additional 287,177 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in LGI Homes by 803.6% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 276,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,852,000 after buying an additional 246,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,161,000 after buying an additional 111,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 281,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,630,000 after buying an additional 72,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on LGIH shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.17.

Shares of LGIH opened at $143.19 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.54 and a 1 year high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 13.59 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.50.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.