Bank of America Corp DE Has $7.71 Million Stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,561 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ORIX were worth $7,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 52.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in ORIX by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ORIX in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ORIX by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ORIX by 89.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IX opened at $101.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.82. ORIX Co. has a 52-week low of $72.71 and a 52-week high of $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.88.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.38. ORIX had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

ORIX Profile

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

