Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,148 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.27% of Axos Financial worth $7,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 261.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Axos Financial by 1,965.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,527,941.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $119,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AX shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $58.09 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.31 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $173.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.06 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

