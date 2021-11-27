Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,707 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.38% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $7,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,171,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,056,000 after buying an additional 37,877 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,537,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,818,000 after buying an additional 104,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,515,000 after buying an additional 170,019 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 9.1% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,453,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,653,000 after buying an additional 121,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,044,000 after buying an additional 63,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $102,367.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 178,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,718.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $298,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of SBCF opened at $34.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average is $34.33. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $90.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.88%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

