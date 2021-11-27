Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 155,883 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 976,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,883 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.14% of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP worth $7,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 359,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 83,392 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,447,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,691 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SBS opened at $6.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average of $7.05. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $9.46.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.