Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 44,596 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 89.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,596 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.54% of Middlesex Water worth $7,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,456,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,032,000 after acquiring an additional 41,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,886,000 after purchasing an additional 19,262 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 14.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,860,000 after purchasing an additional 22,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 178,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,571,000 after buying an additional 25,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

In other Middlesex Water news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $337,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $52,653.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,577 shares of company stock valued at $805,802. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $104.57 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $67.09 and a twelve month high of $116.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.