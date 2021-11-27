Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 96,358 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,358 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.15% of Stantec worth $7,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $590,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stantec alerts:

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.92. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.94.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Stantec had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $740.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.32 million. Analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.19.

Stantec Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.