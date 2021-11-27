Bank of America Corp DE Sells 12,042 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,042 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.32% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $7,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after buying an additional 16,583 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,073,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF stock opened at $141.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.42. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $187.53.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

