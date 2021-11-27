Bank of America Corp DE Sells 144,241 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,113,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,241 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.34% of Arlo Technologies worth $7,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARLO opened at $7.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.81 million, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.66. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

