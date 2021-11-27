Bank of America Corp DE Sells 16,337 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,337 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.71% of MarineMax worth $7,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HZO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MarineMax by 6,515.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HZO opened at $54.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.69. MarineMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $70.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.75.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HZO has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

