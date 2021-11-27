Bank of America Corp DE Sells 16,854 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,854 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $7,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $35.86 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average of $38.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.304 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -152.50%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BEP shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James set a $44.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. CSFB set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.