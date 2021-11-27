Bank of America Corp DE Sells 46,915 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,915 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.54% of Universal worth $7,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal in the second quarter worth $5,483,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Universal by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,546,000 after purchasing an additional 88,966 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Universal in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,583,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Universal by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,653,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,163,000 after purchasing an additional 24,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Universal by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 24,231 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UVV stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Universal Co. has a 1-year low of $44.74 and a 1-year high of $60.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.10.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $453.96 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Universal’s payout ratio is presently 78.79%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Universal

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

