Bank of America Corp DE Sells 46,984 Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,984 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.14% of Inovalon worth $7,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 176,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 97,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INOV shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Shares of NASDAQ INOV opened at $41.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.96.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

