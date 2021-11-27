Bank of America Corp DE Trims Holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,242 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.56% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $7,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $125,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,631,000.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.78 and a 52 week high of $55.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.39.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

