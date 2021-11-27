Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,960 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.07% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF worth $7,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLTL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 94.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 20,255 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $397,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CLTL opened at $105.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.67. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 12-month low of $105.64 and a 12-month high of $105.75.

