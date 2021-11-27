Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 71.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 149,456 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.18% of Balchem worth $7,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCPC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Balchem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 40.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Balchem by 14.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Balchem in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Balchem by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCPC. Stephens downgraded Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $165.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 57.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $174.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.87.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $197.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

