Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will post $1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17. Banner reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $155.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.45 million. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

In other news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Banner during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Banner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banner by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 16,861 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $58.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.37 and its 200 day moving average is $56.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Banner has a 12-month low of $41.12 and a 12-month high of $63.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.20%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

