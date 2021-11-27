Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Short Interest Down 83.3% in November

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the October 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of BRFH remained flat at $$0.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Barfresh Food Group has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of -0.30.
About Barfresh Food Group
