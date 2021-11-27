Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Short Interest Down 83.3% in November

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the October 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BRFH remained flat at $$0.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Barfresh Food Group has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of -0.30.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of ready to blend frozen beverages. Its portfolio of products comprises smoothies, shakes, and frappes. The company was founded by Riccardo Delle Coste on February 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

