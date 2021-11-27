Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Short Interest Down 91.2% in November

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 91.2% from the October 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Barings Corporate Investors stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.20. 8,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,211. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.40. Barings Corporate Investors has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $16.79.

Get Barings Corporate Investors alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 10.1% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 660,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 60,385 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors during the third quarter valued at $3,416,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors during the third quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 87.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 48,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.