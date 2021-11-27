Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Short Interest Down 91.2% in November

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 91.2% from the October 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Barings Corporate Investors stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.20. 8,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,211. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.40. Barings Corporate Investors has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $16.79.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%.
Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile
Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.
Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?
Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.