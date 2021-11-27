Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) Short Interest Update

Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 82.0% from the October 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 705,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of BCCI traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 206,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,522. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Baristas Coffee has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.08.
Baristas Coffee Company Profile
