Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) Short Interest Update

Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 82.0% from the October 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 705,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BCCI traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 206,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,522. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Baristas Coffee has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.08.

Baristas Coffee Company Profile

Baristas Coffee Co, Inc engages in the production and sale of coffee products. It offers hot and cold beverages including specialty coffees, blended teas, and other custom drinks. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Kenmore, WA.

