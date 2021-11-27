Base Protocol Price Tops $2.23 on Exchanges (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 27th. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $799,945.71 and approximately $9,596.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Base Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.23 or 0.00004093 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00044151 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008529 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.52 or 0.00232000 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Base Protocol Coin Profile

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 455,680 coins and its circulating supply is 358,386 coins. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

