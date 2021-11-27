BASIC Reaches Market Capitalization of $57.27 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One BASIC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BASIC has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BASIC has a total market cap of $57.27 million and $1.42 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BASIC alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00044156 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008514 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.54 or 0.00232834 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC (CRYPTO:BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 6,203,692,523 coins. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.