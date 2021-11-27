Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.27.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BTEGF. TD Securities increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:BTEGF traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,756. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $3.67.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Baytex Energy had a net margin of 83.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

