Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.36

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.36 and traded as low as $17.48. Beach Energy shares last traded at $17.48, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.61.

About Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY)

Beach Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through following business segments: Cooper Basin, Other Australia, and International. The Cooper Basin segment represents oil and gas sales from Australian production. The Other Australia segment includes the Group’s interest in all on-shore and off-shore production and exploration tenements within Australia.

