Beam Trading Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 27th. Beam has a market capitalization of $64.74 million and $10.08 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Beam

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 101,985,280 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

