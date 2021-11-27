BeatzCoin (BTZC) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 76.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $2.83 million and $123.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BeatzCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BeatzCoin is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,945,577,524 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

